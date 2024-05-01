NEET UG Admit Card 2024 - All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2024 admit card anytime soon.

The NTA has released the NEET UG Exam City Slip. The students can download it from the official website.

While the NTA has not officially announced when it will release the admit cards, it is likely that the admit cards will be released soon. The students can download it from the official website.

The NTA has not officially announced the NEET UG admit card release date and time, but with the examination only a few days away, the NTA could release the admit cards shortly.

The exam will be conducted in the offline mode on May 5 across 571 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad. The NTA will conduct the exam in single shifts. The exam will start at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.

According to NTA, 10 lakh males and 13 lakh females have registered for the NEET-UG exam. The exam is conducted in as many as 13 languages including Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and Tamil.

Once the hall tickets are released by the testing agency, those candidates who registered for the NEET UG exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at neet.ntaonline.in. Essential credentials needed to download the NEET admit card include application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin.

The admit card will have the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city and centre, and the subjects with respective codes.

Here is how you can download the admit card