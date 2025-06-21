NEET 2025 Results Yield Many Takeaways

Kota: A drop in the scores of the toppers in the recently held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Under Graduate) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) is a pointer towards the talent being tested vigorously in the exam. The result for the examination was declared on June 14.

An education expert Dev Sharma disclosed that there were a few candidates getting top marks as compared to the previous few years.

“This time there are just a couple of candidates to have achieved maximum marks constituting the top ranks while there are as many 5000 candidates who have scored marks that constitute the lower ranks. Previously we used to have up to 50 students at the top.”

He pointed out that in the last few years there were many candidates getting the first rank whereas there are just two this time. There are 73 candidates who have scored between 651 to 686 marks out of the total 720 marks which is an average of two candidates for every mark in the category. On the other hand there are 3.03 lakh candidates who have scored between 144 to 200 marks where the average comes to 5410 candidates per mark.

Sharma said that over the last few years the trend of cramming up the NEET syllabus had increased. The purpose of the exam is to evaluate the response of students to change in questions, innovative capabilities and knowledge in different circumstances. It is for this reason that this time the question paper did not have a repeat of the previous years’ questions. The questions were not only different but had been asked in a novel manner.

Sharma further said that the number of students scoring more than 600 marks was more than 80,000 in 2024 and 22,000 in 2023. This fell to 1382 in 2025 while those scoring more than 500 marks came down to 51,511 students. While the cut off for admission to government medical colleges was 652 last year, it is expected to come down to around 525 this time.

He added that over the last few years the number of those appearing in NEET Under Graduate examination had been on the rise but this trend is expected to halt after 2025 because of the difficult question paper and low cut off. In the last few years a lot of students had been appearing in the examination just for fun and to evaluate their standing.