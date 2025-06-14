ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025 Results: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Bags AIR 1; Here Is A List Of Top 10 Candidates

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of NEET UG 2025, the country’s largest medical entrance examination, which was held on May 4. Out of the 22.09 lakh candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2025, 12,36,531 have been declared qualified. The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).

The qualifying number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

Candidates can download scorecards from https://neet.nta.nic.in/, by entering their application number and other relevant details. The scorecard will have the candidate’s percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and category rank.

Lesser Cutoff Compared To Last Year

Compared to last year, the cutoff marks have dropped significantly, because of the question paper being tougher than usual.

Qualifying Cutoff Marks for NEET UG 2025:

General and EWS: 144

OBC, SC, and ST: 113

General and EWS PwD: 127

OBC, SC, and ST PwD: 113

In 2024, the cutoff for General and EWS categories was 162 and for OBC, SC, and ST, it was 127, showing a drop of 18 and 14 marks in the respective categories in 2025.