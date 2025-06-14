NEET UG 2025 Results: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Bags AIR 1; Here Is A List Of Top 10 Candidates

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of NEET UG 2025, the country’s largest medical entrance examination, which was held on May 4. Out of the 22.09 lakh candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2025, 12,36,531 have been declared qualified. The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).
The qualifying number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.
Candidates can download scorecards from https://neet.nta.nic.in/, by entering their application number and other relevant details. The scorecard will have the candidate’s percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), and category rank.
Lesser Cutoff Compared To Last Year
Compared to last year, the cutoff marks have dropped significantly, because of the question paper being tougher than usual.
Qualifying Cutoff Marks for NEET UG 2025:
- General and EWS: 144
- OBC, SC, and ST: 113
- General and EWS PwD: 127
- OBC, SC, and ST PwD: 113
In 2024, the cutoff for General and EWS categories was 162 and for OBC, SC, and ST, it was 127, showing a drop of 18 and 14 marks in the respective categories in 2025.
1.08 Lakh MBBS Seats
A total of 2.40 lakh seats are available across various courses including MBBS, Dental, Nursing, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS. Admissions will be conducted through separate counselling sessions for medical, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses. Of these, there are 1.08 lakh seats available for MBBS, around 56,000 in government hospitals, and around 52,000 in private colleges.
According to education expert Dev Sharma, a candidate scoring 144 out of 720 marks is considered qualified for counselling this year. However, securing a seat in a government medical college at this score remains difficult.
There are higher chances of admission into private medical colleges, although their fees are considerably steep—one of the key reasons why most students aim for government institutions.
NEET UG 2025 Top 10 Candidates
Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar topped NEET UG, bagging AIR 1, while Utkarsh Awadhiya of Madhya Pradesh bagged the second spot. Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal, at AIR 5, is the female topper.
Top 10 rankers in order:
1. Mahesh Kumar
2. Utkarsh Awadhiya
3. Krishang Joshi
4. Mrinal Kishore Jha
5. Avika Aggarwal
6. Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani
7. Keshav Mittal
8. Jha Bhavya Chirag
9. Harsh Kedawat
10. Aarav Agrawal