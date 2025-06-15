ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: Rajasthan's Shravan Kumar Defeats Poverty To Secure AIR 9,754

To help Sharavan, the 50 Villagers Organisation shouldered his study expenses and encouraged him to move forward. He started preparing for NEET alongside Class 12.

Family members celebrate Shravan Kumar's success in Baytu.
Family members celebrate Shravan Kumar's success in Baytu. (ETV Bharat)
Balotara: Rekha Ram of Baytu in the Balotara district of Rajasthan is celebrating her son Shravan Kumar's success in the NEET UG 2025, results of which were declared on Saturday.

His success was more than just passing an exam, as it was a victory over poverty and struggle. Hailing from a poor family, Rekha always dreamt of seeing her son as a doctor, which ultimately turned out to be true.

After passing Class 10, Shravan worked as a labourer due to financial constraints. His mother washed utensils at weddings to support Shravan. Their poverty was so extreme that they didn't have a concrete roof over their heads.

To help Sharavan, the 50 Villagers Organisation shouldered his study expenses and encouraged him to move forward. He started preparing for the NEET alongside Class 12. However, success came in the third attempt. He scored 556 out of 700 marks, securing an AIR of 9,754.

Dr Bharat Saran of the 50 Villagers Organisation, along with his colleagues, congratulated Sharavan with sweets. Shravan's success has proved that there is no alternative to hard work, dedication and right guidance. "Shravan has achieved this success with hard work and sheer dedication despite extreme poverty. We are all proud of him and the organisation fully supports him," Saran said.

Shravan attributed his success to his parents, teachers and the 50 Villagers Organisation. He said his teacher, Chimnaram, told him about the 50 Villagers Organisation, which helped poor students. The organisation is located in Barmer and selects meritorious students from economically weaker sections by taking tests.

