NEET UG 2025: Paper Was Tough, Say Examinees; Expect Lower Cut-Off

Kota: The NEET UG 2025 was conducted by the National Testing Agency at more than 5,400 centres around the country amid strict monitoring and security measures on Sunday, officials said.

However, most of the candidates seemed to be disappointed as the paper turned out to be very tough, and they were expecting a lower cut-off this time. Among the subjects, the physics portion was the toughest, as they had to skip a large number of questions. The second most difficult was biology, as questions were asked in the form of assertions and reasoning. However, chemistry was comparatively easier than last year.

Education expert Dev Sharma said, "If we talk about the overall question paper, then it was much more difficult than last year. The physics questions gave unexpected trouble to most candidates. Naturally, the cutoff will be lower this time."

Candidates in examination centres across Kota were shocked, and some even broke down after the examination. The usual smiles were starkly missing from their faces. Jayesh Kher, who came to Kota from Udaipur to appear for the exam, said, "The paper was very difficult. The physics questions were much difficult than last time. Overall, the question paper was moderate. Biology and chemistry questions were a little better."

Ramsha Mehtab from Bihar, who is preparing in Kota, said, "My paper was average as I found it quite difficult. Physics was tough. Last time, the paper got leaked, and hence, the questions were on the tougher side. This time, there are chances of the cutoff going down. No direct questions were asked in physics, and all were asked in a roundabout way. In biology, questions were in the form of statements and assertions. The chemistry questions were a little easier than biology and physics.

Dr Brijesh Maheshwari, director of a private coaching institute, said the paper was difficult compared to previous years. "According to student feedback and expert analysis, the physics questions were tough. The chemistry paper was lengthy, which included questions of multiple correct orders after a few years. The botany and zoology papers were also lengthy. It took more time to solve the paper. Due to the implementation of the pre-Covid pattern and the level of the paper being difficult, it can be said that scoring very high will be difficult for the students as compared to previous years," he added.