NEET UG 2025: Over 1.2 Lakh MBBS Seats Up for Grabs

Kota: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 will likely offer more than 1.2 lakh MBBS seats, a major increase from last year's 117,950 seats. The possible boost is due to the addition of new government and private medical colleges to the roster.

Meanwhile, official sources said the registration for NEET UG-2025 will begin soon with a possibility of 25 lakh registrations that would outdo last year’s figure of 24,06,079 candidates registering for the exam in 2024.

According to the data, the number of MBBS seats available through NEET increased by 107% over the previous decade, from 56,908 in 2015 to 117,950. Over 20,000 MBBS seats have been added in the previous two years alone, with a further 11,650 seats set to open in 2023. The development is being ascribed to the Modi government's commitment to establishing medical institutions in every district.