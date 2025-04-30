ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: NTA Releases Admit Card, Issues Strict Guidelines For Candidates; Check Dos And Don'ts

Kota: With more than 23 lakh students set to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, on Wednesday released the admit cards and issued detailed guidelines for the candidates.

Those who have registered for the medical entrance exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official website of the NTA by entering their registration number and password.

Along with the admit card, the NTA has also issued important guidelines for candidates related to entry norms, documents required, etc.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that entry at the examination center will be allowed from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. After that, gates will be closed and no candidate would be allowed to enter. Several entry-related guidelines have also been issued, which candidates must follow to avoid last-minute issues. The candidates have also been advised to carry their latest updated Aadhaar card.