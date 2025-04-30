NEET UG 2025: NTA Releases Admit Card, Issues Strict Guidelines For Candidates; Check Dos And Don'ts

Kota: With more than 23 lakh students set to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, on Wednesday released the admit cards and issued detailed guidelines for the candidates.
Those who have registered for the medical entrance exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official website of the NTA by entering their registration number and password.
Along with the admit card, the NTA has also issued important guidelines for candidates related to entry norms, documents required, etc.
Education expert Dev Sharma stated that entry at the examination center will be allowed from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. After that, gates will be closed and no candidate would be allowed to enter. Several entry-related guidelines have also been issued, which candidates must follow to avoid last-minute issues. The candidates have also been advised to carry their latest updated Aadhaar card.
In case any candidate faces any issues while downloading the admit card, s/he can contact the NTA via the official email neetug2025@nta.ac.in or dial helpline numbers 011-40759000 / 011-69227700. Prior to this notification, the NTA had released the exam city information slip, to notify the candidates about their respective exam cities and centres so that they could prepare well in advance.
Sharma said the admit card consists of three pages, one having a self-declaration form. "The self-declaration form has to be filled by candidate before reaching the exam centre. Also, a postcard size colour photograph is required, which is to be pasted in the designated space."
Things to remember for candidates
- Candidates are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle and sanitiser.
- They must carry the self-declaration form.
- Entry will be prohibited for students wearing clothes with large buttons or shoes with thick soles.
- Candidates should bring the original copy of any valid government-issued photo ID: Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, voter ID, 12th board admit card, passport, ration card, or Aadhaar enrollment slip with photo.
- Note that photocopies or digital copies will not be accepted.
- The student(s) must submit the original and office copy of the OMR sheet and the admit card to the invigilator. Any deviation may invite disciplinary action, including disqualification.
- After the exam, students must not leave their seats until instructed by the invigilator.
- Candidates are advised to visit the exam centre a day in advance to avoid confusion on the day of the exam.
Items prohibited inside exam center
- Study materials (printed or written), notes, pieces of paper, geometry boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables, electronic pens/scanners.
- Communication devices such as mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, smartwatches, health bands.
- Personal items like wallets, sunglasses, handbags, belts, caps, watches, bracelets, cameras, jewelry or any metal items.
- Opened or packaged food items.
- Any device that can aid in cheating, such as microchips, spy cameras or bluetooth gadgets.
Also Read