NEET UG 2025: NTA Guidelines For Dress Code, Barred Items

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 for admission to undergraduate medical education will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

The exam will start at 2 PM. As per the NTA Bulletin, the hall tickets are issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The candidates can download their Admit Card from NTA website from the official website.

"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing except that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card," the guidelines state.

Barred Items:

According to NTA, the candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry items under any circumstances like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry, pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner, mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, and health band.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, any watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments/metallic items, any food items opened or packed, and water bottle.

Dress Code:

As per guidelines, the candidates are instructed to follow the dress code while appearing for the NEET (UG) exam. Heavy clothes and/or long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case candidates come in cultural, customary dress at the examination centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, 12.30 pm, so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. Slippers or sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted. In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.

Information for Parents:

It is expected that parents/guardians will guide their wards appropriately before leaving home for the exam. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 pm. Therefore, the candidate will leave home well in advance, taking into consideration various factors like traffic, location of the centre and weather conditions.

Documents:

The candidate will bring only the following documents to the Examination Centre like Admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed on it, one passport-size photograph is to be affixed on the Attendance Sheet, Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable. One Postcard Size (4” X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.

Examination Hall:

The Examination Centre will be opened three hours before the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the Centre after 1:30 pm, and candidates are expected to take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall, the NTA said.