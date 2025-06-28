ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025 Held Without Cheating or Controversy, Not A Single Case Of Malpractice This Year

Kota: The NEET UG 2025 examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held without controversy across the country. It was conducted with no complaints of cheating, impersonation, or paper leaks, a significant development considering the controversies that marred the 2024 exam.

Unlike last year, when NEET UG 2024 was plagued by allegations of widespread irregularities, including paper leaks, this year’s exam was largely free of any issues. The reforms that the NTA had made to ensure increased accountability, transparency, and fairness resulted in a smooth examination process.

Steps Taken This Year

A major change this year that the NTA did was removing the involvement of private school administrators from the exam process, though the exam was conducted in private schools as well. Instead, district administrations were made responsible for conducting the examination. Science teachers were also excluded from invigilation duties this year.

In addition to this, surveillance was increased this year, with all the exam centres being fitted with CCTV cameras and 5G signal jammers. Furthermore, a multi-level monitoring mechanism was put in place at the state, district, and centre levels. The examination was overseen by the district administration in every district.

Learning from 2024: Major Disciplinary Actions

The changes come in the wake of serious misconduct reported in NEET UG 2024: