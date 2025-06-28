NEET UG 2025 Held Without Cheating or Controversy, Not A Single Case Of Malpractice This Year

Kota: The NEET UG 2025 examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held without controversy across the country. It was conducted with no complaints of cheating, impersonation, or paper leaks, a significant development considering the controversies that marred the 2024 exam.
Unlike last year, when NEET UG 2024 was plagued by allegations of widespread irregularities, including paper leaks, this year’s exam was largely free of any issues. The reforms that the NTA had made to ensure increased accountability, transparency, and fairness resulted in a smooth examination process.
Steps Taken This Year
A major change this year that the NTA did was removing the involvement of private school administrators from the exam process, though the exam was conducted in private schools as well. Instead, district administrations were made responsible for conducting the examination. Science teachers were also excluded from invigilation duties this year.
In addition to this, surveillance was increased this year, with all the exam centres being fitted with CCTV cameras and 5G signal jammers. Furthermore, a multi-level monitoring mechanism was put in place at the state, district, and centre levels. The examination was overseen by the district administration in every district.
Learning from 2024: Major Disciplinary Actions
The changes come in the wake of serious misconduct reported in NEET UG 2024:
- 63 cases of unfair means were officially confirmed.
- 23 candidates were barred from appearing in the exam.
- 40 candidates had their results withheld.
In May 2025, following NTA’s recommendations, the National Medical Commission suspended 26 students and cancelled admissions of 14 students who had secured seats through fraudulent means.
Exam Security Tightened
Question papers were stored in bank vaults as per the usual protocol, but this year, it was taken a step further. The question papers were locked in radio-frequency-enabled security boxes that could only be opened shortly before the exam. City coordinators then transported the papers to the exam centres on the day of the exam. After the exam, the OMR sheets were dispatched to New Delhi via the Indian Postal Service.
More importantly, the entire process excluded private individuals. Only verified government personnel were entrusted with sensitive tasks, breaking away from previous years where city and state coordinators often had affiliations with private institutions.
Expert View
According to education expert Dev Sharma, the reforms in the conduct of the exam were the result of directives from a high-level committee constituted after last year’s debacle.
Also Read
Over 12 Lakh Qualify NEET UG 2025: Tough Competition Ahead For Government MBBS Seats
NEET UG 2025 Results: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Bags AIR 1; Here Is A List Of Top 10 Candidates