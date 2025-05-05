ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025 Exam Criticised As 'Toughest Ever', Memes Go Viral

Kota: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, India's largest medical entrance exam, was conducted on May 4, drawing participation from nearly 22 lakh students out of 22.7 lakh who had registered, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, students and faculty are calling this year's paper the toughest in the history of the examination.

Social media platforms were flooded with memes and humorous takes, as frustrated candidates expressed disbelief over the level of difficulty. Many users claimed that the NTA appeared to have taken 'revenge' for last year's paper leak controversy. Some also said that "even if the paper had been leaked, no one would have been able to solve it."

One user wrote, "NTA had to set a high-level paper, but they reminded the students of their grandmother instead," referring to how tough the test was. Students who had appeared in the exam previously said that despite scoring 620 last year and studying harder this time, they still struggled to touch the 600 mark.

The critique did not just come from students. According to viral posts, some faculty members were unable to solve the paper within six hours, double the time allotted to the candidates.