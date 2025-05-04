ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025 Exam Today: More Than 22 Lakh Students Likely To Appear; Key Guidelines

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 on Sunday, under strict monitoring. The examination will take place from 2pm to 5pm in pen and paper mode.

More than 22.7 lakh medical aspirants have registered for this year's exam. According to guidelines, all students must report and enter their respective exam centres before 1.30pm.

"The National Testing Agency shall be conducting the NEET(UG) 2025 Examination across 5453 centres in the Country and 13 cities abroad on 4th May, 2025. All preparations and logistical arrangements for organising a safe and secure examination have been made," the agency said in an official statement.

The NTA said mock drills were successfully conducted at all centres on Saturday to assess readiness. To combat the spread of misinformation, the NTA has intensified action against social media accounts and groups allegedly making false claims.

"In a concerted effort to curb the spread of baseless rumours about the availability of NEET (UG) 2025 examination content, the NTA has taken up the cases reported through its 'Suspicious Claims Portal on NEET (UG) 2025 Examination' with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. As a result, action has been initiated against over 165 Telegram channels and more than 32 Instagram accounts disseminating false information," the agency said.

The NEET (UG) 2025, a highly competitive test serving as a gateway to undergraduate medical courses at top government colleges, will be conducted at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities nationwide.

Authorities put in place a three-tier surveillance mechanism at the district, state, and national levels to ensure the exam is held fairly. This year, maximum examination centres have been set up in government and government-aided schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education has warned that any student found engaging in malpractice, before, during, or after the examination, will face legal action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Offenders will be penalised as per the provisions of the law.