ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2025: NTA To Announce Dates Soon, Likely Be Held On May 4

Candidates must carefully check the eligibility criteria and other requirements in addition to the exam date

NEET-UG 2025: NTA To Announce Dates Soon, Likely Be Held On May 4
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 exam date on Monday. It will be followed by the release of the NEET-UG 2025 exam schedule.

The NEET exam will most likely be held on the first Sunday of May as is the trend for the past two years.

Below is a tentative schedule for the NEET UG 2025 test based on historical trends:

2025 | May 4, 2025 (Official date to be updated soon)
2024 | May 5, 2024
2023 | May 7, 2023
2022 | July 17, 2022
2021 | September 12, 2021
2020 | September 13, 2020
The official announcement, expected shortly on the NTA website, may include any changes to the exam date and eligibility criteria for NEET 2025.

The NTA has already given other details like eligibility criteria vis a vis age bar, exam guidelines and other requirements for the candidates. Any changes in the already laid guidelines will also be released after the exam dates.

Notably, the agency hasn’t kept any upper age limit for the NEET candidates, probably to reduce stress on students belonging to economically weaker sections.

NEET UG 2025 Age Restriction

The minimum age requirement for NEET is 17 years as of December 31, 2025, which means a candidate born on or before December 31, 2008, qualifies as a candidate with no relaxation to any category.
There is no upper age limit for NEET-UG, and candidates, including those belonging to the Non-Resident Indian (NRI), can attempt the exam as many times as they wish.
Candidates older than 25 were formerly ineligible for NEET-UG; and those in the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Persona with Disabilities (PwD) categories were given a five-year extension. The Supreme Court of India, however, eliminated the maximum age limit for all categories in March 2022.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 exam date on Monday. It will be followed by the release of the NEET-UG 2025 exam schedule.

The NEET exam will most likely be held on the first Sunday of May as is the trend for the past two years.

Below is a tentative schedule for the NEET UG 2025 test based on historical trends:

2025 | May 4, 2025 (Official date to be updated soon)
2024 | May 5, 2024
2023 | May 7, 2023
2022 | July 17, 2022
2021 | September 12, 2021
2020 | September 13, 2020
The official announcement, expected shortly on the NTA website, may include any changes to the exam date and eligibility criteria for NEET 2025.

The NTA has already given other details like eligibility criteria vis a vis age bar, exam guidelines and other requirements for the candidates. Any changes in the already laid guidelines will also be released after the exam dates.

Notably, the agency hasn’t kept any upper age limit for the NEET candidates, probably to reduce stress on students belonging to economically weaker sections.

NEET UG 2025 Age Restriction

The minimum age requirement for NEET is 17 years as of December 31, 2025, which means a candidate born on or before December 31, 2008, qualifies as a candidate with no relaxation to any category.
There is no upper age limit for NEET-UG, and candidates, including those belonging to the Non-Resident Indian (NRI), can attempt the exam as many times as they wish.
Candidates older than 25 were formerly ineligible for NEET-UG; and those in the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Persona with Disabilities (PwD) categories were given a five-year extension. The Supreme Court of India, however, eliminated the maximum age limit for all categories in March 2022.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEET UG 2025EXAM SCHEDULE 2025MEDICAL ENTRANCE EXAMNEET UG 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.