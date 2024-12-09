NEET-UG 2025: NTA To Announce Dates Soon, Likely Be Held On May 4

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 exam date on Monday. It will be followed by the release of the NEET-UG 2025 exam schedule.

The NEET exam will most likely be held on the first Sunday of May as is the trend for the past two years.

Below is a tentative schedule for the NEET UG 2025 test based on historical trends:

2025 | May 4, 2025 (Official date to be updated soon)

2024 | May 5, 2024

2023 | May 7, 2023

2022 | July 17, 2022

2021 | September 12, 2021

2020 | September 13, 2020

The official announcement, expected shortly on the NTA website, may include any changes to the exam date and eligibility criteria for NEET 2025.

The NTA has already given other details like eligibility criteria vis a vis age bar, exam guidelines and other requirements for the candidates. Any changes in the already laid guidelines will also be released after the exam dates.

Notably, the agency hasn’t kept any upper age limit for the NEET candidates, probably to reduce stress on students belonging to economically weaker sections.

NEET UG 2025 Age Restriction

The minimum age requirement for NEET is 17 years as of December 31, 2025, which means a candidate born on or before December 31, 2008, qualifies as a candidate with no relaxation to any category.

There is no upper age limit for NEET-UG, and candidates, including those belonging to the Non-Resident Indian (NRI), can attempt the exam as many times as they wish.

Candidates older than 25 were formerly ineligible for NEET-UG; and those in the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Persona with Disabilities (PwD) categories were given a five-year extension. The Supreme Court of India, however, eliminated the maximum age limit for all categories in March 2022.