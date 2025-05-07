ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: Cut-off May Fall Below 100 Marks, Say Experts From Kota

Kota: The NEET UG 2025 exam concluded successfully on Sunday (May 4) at more than 5,400 centres across the country. Students are now eagerly waiting for the results amid speculations about cut-off marks.

Experts say that the cut-off will surely fall this year as compared to previous years and can go below 100 marks due to tougher question papers, especially in Physics.

There are various factors which affect this threshold, including the difficulty level of the question paper, the number of candidates, reservation policies, and seat availability across institutions.

Director of a top coaching institute here in Rajasthan, Dr Brijesh Maheshwari, claims that question papers were much more difficult than last year. “In such a situation, candidates scoring below 550 can also get an MBBS seat in government medical colleges,” he says, but advised students to wait for the outcome.

“It is a very sensitive matter. How low it will go will be known only after a lot of analysis, and the situation will be known only after the results are out,” Dr Maheshwari says.