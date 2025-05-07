NEET UG 2025: Cut-off May Fall Below 100 Marks, Say Experts From Kota

Kota: The NEET UG 2025 exam concluded successfully on Sunday (May 4) at more than 5,400 centres across the country. Students are now eagerly waiting for the results amid speculations about cut-off marks.
Experts say that the cut-off will surely fall this year as compared to previous years and can go below 100 marks due to tougher question papers, especially in Physics.
There are various factors which affect this threshold, including the difficulty level of the question paper, the number of candidates, reservation policies, and seat availability across institutions.
Director of a top coaching institute here in Rajasthan, Dr Brijesh Maheshwari, claims that question papers were much more difficult than last year. “In such a situation, candidates scoring below 550 can also get an MBBS seat in government medical colleges,” he says, but advised students to wait for the outcome.
“It is a very sensitive matter. How low it will go will be known only after a lot of analysis, and the situation will be known only after the results are out,” Dr Maheshwari says.
Another expert, Dev Sharma, predicted that this year’s cut-off would be around 130 to 135 marks for the General Category and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.
“It will certainly fall by 30 marks as compared to last year, while for OBC, SC and ST it will be between 104 and 108 marks. There will also be a drop of about 20 to 25 marks in this,” he said.
At least 24 candidates have scored perfect scores in this exam so far. Two candidates scored perfectly in 2020, three in 2021 and two in 2023. After that, 17 candidates got perfect scores in 2024, while no candidate got a perfect score in 2022.
Sharma says that in 2024, the general and OBC candidates with 652 marks got a seat, while those with 648 marks under the EWS category got entry.
“Similarly, those with 549 marks in SC and 529 marks in ST got a seat. The candidates who scored low marks didn’t get a seat in a government medical college. However, they get it in private medical colleges,” he adds.
