NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Revises Seat Matrix, Adds 604 Government MBBS Seats After Data Errors

Kota: In a major update for NEET UG 2025 aspirants, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has revised the seat matrix for the first round of central counselling after major data errors and technical glitches came to the forefront in the previously released version.

In the revised list, there has been an addition of 604 government MBBS seats. With this, the new total of government seats reached 12,302 out of 22,951 MBBS seats available in Round 1 of the counselling process. For this change, the Medical Counselling Committee also interrupted the choice filling for about one hour.

AIIMS seats increased after 3 institutes dropped

Education expert Dev Sharma said that three AIIMS were missing in the previously released seat matrix. Earlier, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur and Guwahati AIIMS were not there.

Additionally, seven NRI quota seats from AIIMS Delhi were added in the revised version. With these corrections, the total number of AIIMS MBBS seats now stands at 2,257. This shows an increase from the previously listed 1,900.

Other key changes

The new matrix now shows 635 total seats in ESIC colleges. Out of these, 446 seats will be filled under the Insurance Person (IP) quota. As many as 189 seats will be filled through the 15 per cent All India Quota.

JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal campuses also saw an increase. Originally listed with 179 MBBS seats, these have now been revised to 243, marking an increase of 64 seats. Similarly, in Central Universities, there has been an increase from earlier figures. From 1,014 seats, the number has reached 1,152, marking a gain of 138 seats.

However, the number of MBBS seats in state medical colleges has decreased slightly. The earlier listed number was 8,159. There is a drop of 144 seats, and it now stands at 8,015.

According to the MCC, some colleges failed to submit their data in the required format. This also resulted in some institutions being displayed twice during the choice filling window, leading to confusion among aspirants.

MCC clarified that these issues have now been resolved, and the final seat matrix has been released to ensure transparency and accuracy. Education expert Dev Sharma called the rectification vital for fairness. “Missing AIIMS colleges and incorrect seat data could have seriously impacted aspirants' options. The MCC has done well to issue a correction quickly, but such errors at this stage can be extremely stressful for students,” he said.

The new matrix shows AIIMS Jodhpur has the highest intake with 150 seats, followed by AIIMS New Delhi with 132. Several other AIIMS including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Rishikesh, Raipur, Kalyani, and Mangalgiri have 125 seats each.

Newer institutes such as AIIMS Rajkot and Madurai offer 75 and 50 seats respectively. AIIMS Bilaspur, Guwahati, and Gorakhpur — now added — offer 100 to 125 seats each. This brings the total AIIMS MBBS seat count to 2,257 for NEET UG 2025 counselling.

How many seats in which AIIMS according to the new seat matrix:

Jodhpur: 150

New Delhi: 132

Mangalgiri: 125

Patna: 125