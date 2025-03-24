ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

Kota: Candidates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 have little over a month to prepare, with the exam scheduled for May 4. This year the country's largest medical admission exam will have certain modifications, including a new paper pattern, which experts believe may affect both the number of toppers and overall scores.

New Paper Pattern, No More Options

According to the official notice, the biggest change this year is the abolition of the option-based pattern in the exam, which is in contrast to the previous system when NEET UG had two parts for each subject—A and B.

Under the last system, candidates were asked to solve 35 questions from Part A and 15 questions from Part B, with an option to choose 10 questions from Part B. This provision was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is now eliminated.

“This will be the biggest reason that there will be no B part in the paper this time. Earlier, candidates had the option to pick 10 questions out of 15, which was an advantage. Now, they will have to solve all questions, which increases the likelihood of errors and deductions due to negative marking,” education expert Dev Sharma explained.

Additionally, the number of questions has also been reduced to 180, down from 200, with 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Botany and Zoology, combined in one paper called Biology.

Reduced Time for the Exam

Another major modification in NEET UG this year is the curtailment of about 20 minutes from exam time. Earlier, candidates were given 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the exam for the past five years.

However, this time they will only have 3 hours, or 180 minutes, to solve the paper. It means they will get one minute per question.

“This will add to the pressure for students to complete the exam within the revised timeframe,” Sharma said.

Impact on Toppers and Cut-Offs

Following these changes, experts predict that the overall cut-off marks could be lower and there will be a fewer number of perfect scorers this year.

“Although some exceptionally talented students will manage to answer all questions correctly, many candidates may struggle due to the increased difficulty and reduced time,” Sharma said.