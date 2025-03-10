Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4, with the registration process already closed on March 7.

Officials said that a total of around 23 lakh candidates have signed up for the exam. However, several candidates expressed dissatisfaction despite the large number of applicants. Taking to social media, they demanded the reopening of the registration process.

NEET UG 2025: Candidates Face Registration Hurdles, NTA Refuses To Extend Deadline (ETV Bharat)

Candidates Cite 12th Board Exams and Technical Issues

Some candidates have expressed concerns over the timing of the registration, saying that it coincided with their 12th board examinations, which prevented them from completing the online application process.

“Dear @NTA_Exams, Kindly reopen registration for those students who didn't apply for the due form due to the ongoing 12th exams,” wrote an X user, Ashish Sagare.

The aspirants also reported difficulties in completing the formalities for registration and cited technical issues as the primary reason.

NTA Clarifies No Extension Will Be Given

In response to the demands, the NTA said that there would be no change in the registration dates. The agency had already issued a notification on March 5 in this regard.

It clarified that no extension would be given to the registration and the original deadlines would stand intact. Also, there is no fresh alert from the NTA.

Correction Window Opens

Meanwhile, the candidates have an opportunity to make corrections to their applications as the NTA has opened a correction window from March 9 to March 11. The deadline for making corrections is set for 11:50 PM on Tuesday.

During this period, applicants can add, alter, or rectify errors in their details. They can also update information, including their names, parentage, and qualifications, among others.

The correction window also allows applicants to modify their 10th and 12th qualification information, category, subcategory, signature, and NEET UG attempt details. Candidates can change the language of the exam and their preferred examination city.

A Unique Decline in NEET Registrations

Education expert Dev Sharma claimed NEET UG registrations see a major declining trend this year, which is for the first time in a decade. “Otherwise, the number of candidates appearing for the exam would always increase since 2015,” he said.

NEET UG registration figures since 2015 (ETV Bharat)

Per official figures, 3.74 lakh candidates applied for NEET UG in 2015. By 2020, this number had risen gradually to 15.97 lakh, and in 2024, it reached a new high of 24.06 lakh.

“The first drop in this ten-year trend happened this year as registration numbers have plateaued at nearly 23 lakh, despite predictions of further growth in 2025,” Sharma said.