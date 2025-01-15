ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2025: All You Need To Know About Aadhaar And Apaar ID Updates For Registration

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the registration forms for NEET UG 2025, with an official notification issued on their new website, neet.nta.nic.in. As part of the preparation for the medical entrance exam, students are advised to ensure their Aadhaar and Apaar IDs are updated.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert from a private coaching institute said that the NTA has emphasised that candidates must have their Aadhaar card and Apaar ID updated before the registration process begins. Students should ensure their Aadhaar card information matches their class 10 mark sheet, particularly the name and date of birth. Any discrepancies should be rectified immediately.

The registered mobile number will be used for OTP verification during the application process. So the candidates must ensure that the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card is active. Candidates are also advised to visit an Aadhaar update centre for any necessary changes. With the introduction of facial recognition technology, a current photo on the Aadhaar card is crucial, as it must align with the candidate's face for verification purposes.

The NTA has also highlighted the importance of the Apaar ID, a digital record system for students' educational histories. The Ministry of Higher Education has recommended using both Aadhar and Apaar IDs during the registration process. The Apaar card maintains a digital record of the student's academic journey, further streamlining the verification process.