NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Examination, Says No Material To Prove Systemic Breach

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam saying that the demand for the cancellation of the exam is not justified, as "there is no material on record to show that there was breach in the sanctity of the exam".

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that there is absence of material on record which points that the result of the examination was vitiated and also there is no material to establish the breach of sanctity of examination.

'Cancellation Of Exam Not Justified'

CJI, pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench, said that the data on record does not indicate that there was a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate the disruption of the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam. "We are of the considered view that order cancellation of the entire NEET-UG exam is not justified," said the CJI.

The apex court noted that the fact that there was a leak of NEET-UG paper 2024 is not in dispute and the disclosures indicate the investigation is continuing, and the CBI probe indicated that about 155 students drawn from the exam centres at Hazaribagh and Patna appeared to be beneficiaries of the fraud.

'The Numbers'

The petitioners’ sought directions should be issued for convening a retest on the ground that the question paper was leaked and also there were systemic deficiencies in the modalities of the examination. The bench noted that over 2 million appeared for the exam and they were competing for 1.08 Lakh seats of which 56,000 seats are in government hospitals, the balance 52,000 being in private institutions. The 50th percentile is fixed as the qualifying cut-off for general category.

'Retest Disadvantageous To Marginalised'

The bench noted that directing a fresh NEET-UG would have serious consequences on lakhs of students, who appeared for the exam, which would include the disruption in the admission schedule to medical courses and it will have an impact on the course of medical education. The bench noted that a fresh exam will also impact on the availability of medical professionals in future and there is a serious element of disadvantage to marginalised students.

‘Data Supports NTA’s Sanctity’

The CJI said: “there is absence of material on record sufficient to lead to the conclusion the result of the examination is vitiated or there is systemic breach affecting the sanctity of the examination. The data which is produced on record, city-wise and centre-wise, and the comparison of the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, is not indicative of a systemic breach, which would disrupt the sanctity of the examination”.

‘Segregation Of Tainted From Untainted’

Chandrachud said the court is guided by the well-settled test of the possibility of segregating the tainted from the untainted and it is important to clarify that if the investigation reveals the involvement of an increased number of beneficiaries, then an action should be taken against them.

The ‘Illegalities’

Seeking cancellation of the NEET UG exam, the petitioners’ raised several contentions before the court: even if one student is a beneficiary through illegal means exam should be cancelled; main accused not arrested and the mobile through which the accused sent the paper is also not traceable; and merely figures are being placed before the court and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is trying to justify a leak case through data.

‘No Systemic Leak’

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NTA and the Centre, submitted that the total number of students benefited from the leak were 155: 30 in Patna, and 125 in Hazaribagh. The CJI asked whether the leaked paper was sent to other centres as well, the CBI's officer, who was present in the court, replied the probe so far indicates that they have found only four locations in Bihar and Patna where the scanned copies of the solved question paper were sent.

‘Solved Papers Sent To 4 Locations’

The CBI said pictures of the question paper were taken and then the printout was taken of these photos, and after question paper solvers solved the question paper, the hard copy was scanned. The scanned copy was sent to a location in Hazaribagh and two locations in Patna, said the CBI.

‘NTA’s Key Was Right In Physics’

On the disputed physics question in the NEET exam, the CJI said only the correct answer should be considered. A lawyer representing tribal students and also students’ from economically weaker sections said her clients should be exempted if the court were to order a retest. The CJI, however, made it clear that if court orders for a retest, then no exceptions can be made.

Petitioners: ‘Leak Systemic’

Petitioners’ counsel said it is not known whether the main accused sent papers to people outside Hazaribagh and Patna. The bench said: “we also cannot say that the leak is only confined to Hazaribagh and Patna. Equally, we cannot say, prima facie, that the leak had gone beyond Hazaribagh and Patna”, and the leak was widespread and systemic to cancel the entire exam that also the court cannot say now.

