NEET UG 2024: SC Seeks NTA's Response On Plea On Time Limit Of OMR Grievances

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 over the issue of time limit on raising grievances on OMR sheets of the candidates, on a plea filed by Xylem Learning Private Limited.

During the hearing, a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti, queried the petitioner as to what fundamental rights of a coaching centre has been violated, which has forced it to move the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution. "This is one of the reasons where we see this role played by the coaching centres, that is of bagpipers. They have hardly any role to play…..”, said the bench.

The bench said the obligation and duty of a coaching centre is different and after they have discharged their service that is the end of the matter.

Senior advocate R Basant submitted before the bench that the petitioners' also included students who were supposed to be given the OMR sheets and, arguing on the interim relief sought, added that it is for obtaining the OMR sheets as some of the students have not got it.

A counsel, representing the NTA, contended that the OMR sheets have already been uploaded. However, the bench asked the NTA's counsel to check if there was a time limit on raising grievances on such OMR sheets. The NTA's counsel said he would check it up.

After hearing submissions, the apex court issued notice and tagged with other petitions, which are scheduled for hearing on July 8. The NEET UG 2024, which was held on May 5, has been marred with allegations of irregularities including paper leakage. The Centre has ordered a CBI probe into the matter and also removed the Director General of the NTA.