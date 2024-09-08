ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: New MBBS Admission Rules; No 'Free Exit' In Second Round Of NEET Counselling

Kota (Rajasthan): The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHC) has scrapped the "free exit" option beyond the first round of the centralised counselling for admissions to MBBS under the All India quota. The candidates will have to decide on the allotted seat after their first round.

The new rules were seemingly brought in to prevent a large number of vacancies in government colleges after the conclusion of the selection process. Earlier, students could participate in the second round even if they didn’t accept the seat of choice in round one. This arrangement reportedly left a large number of government college seats vacant.

Know About New Rules

Parijat Mishra, a career counsellor at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, told ETV Bharat that a candidate has to decide now whether to join the allotted college or not. "Candidates who will not join their allotted college can choose exit. However, the medical counselling committee or MCC will confiscate his or her security deposit," he said.

Mishra said the candidates would be required to submit a new registration and security deposit to participate in the fresh round of MCC; only then will they be able to participate. "Such candidates have to inform the admission authority of the college allotted to them from the second counselling round about their willingness to participate in the third round that is proposed for September 26," he said.

If the candidate is satisfied with his second round allotted college and does not want to participate in the further round, then he or she will have to inform the admission authority about this as well, he explained.