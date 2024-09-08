Explained: New MBBS Admission Rules; No 'Free Exit' In Second Round Of NEET Counselling

Kota (Rajasthan): The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHC) has scrapped the "free exit" option beyond the first round of the centralised counselling for admissions to MBBS under the All India quota. The candidates will have to decide on the allotted seat after their first round.
The new rules were seemingly brought in to prevent a large number of vacancies in government colleges after the conclusion of the selection process. Earlier, students could participate in the second round even if they didn’t accept the seat of choice in round one. This arrangement reportedly left a large number of government college seats vacant.
Know About New Rules
Parijat Mishra, a career counsellor at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, told ETV Bharat that a candidate has to decide now whether to join the allotted college or not. "Candidates who will not join their allotted college can choose exit. However, the medical counselling committee or MCC will confiscate his or her security deposit," he said.
Mishra said the candidates would be required to submit a new registration and security deposit to participate in the fresh round of MCC; only then will they be able to participate. "Such candidates have to inform the admission authority of the college allotted to them from the second counselling round about their willingness to participate in the third round that is proposed for September 26," he said.
If the candidate is satisfied with his second round allotted college and does not want to participate in the further round, then he or she will have to inform the admission authority about this as well, he explained.
Important Dates And Instructions
Meanwhile, the process of choice filling for MBBS admissions has also started along with the release of the seat matrix. This will continue till mid-September 10. Candidates can fill out their choices and check the fees of the respective college.
"The candidates should lock their choices carefully that too after filling because once the choice is submitted, no change will be allowed," Mishra said. The candidates can lock the choice from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on September 10.
If the candidate does not lock his or her choice, it will be auto-locked. However, the second round of seat allotment will be released on September 13. Candidates can also print the online letter of the allotted college. After the allotment is released, they will have to appear in the allotted medical, dental, and nursing college between September 14 and September 20 with the original documents.
"Along with the original certificates, the candidate will also have to take two sets of photocopies to the institute. Along with the original certificates, two sets of self-attested photocopies and the fee will also have to be deposited," per the instruction.
