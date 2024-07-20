NEET UG-2024 Result: NTA Announces City, Centre Wise Results

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the NEET (UG)-2024. The result has been released and categorised by state, city, and centre-wise marks obtained by Candidates without disclosing the identity of the candidates, NTA said in a public notice on Saturday.

The students can check their scores and the latest updates regarding the examination on its official website.

Pursuant to the Order dated June 13, 2024, of Supreme Court in W.P (Civil) No. 368 of 2024 a Re-Test was held for 1563 candidates on June 23, 2024, from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm, out of which a total of 813 candidates appeared therein. The result of the Re-test of NEET (UG) – 2024 was declared on June 30, 2024.

Pursuant to the order dated July 18, 2024, of the Supreme Court in W.P (Civil) No. 335 of 2024, the NTA has published the result of the NEET (UG)-2024. The result has been declared of State, City, and Centre marks obtained by the candidates without disclosing the identity of the Candidates, the NTA public notice stated.

The NEET (UG) - 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4750 Centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. The result of the NEET (UG) – 2024 was declared on June 4, 2024, it stated.