Attention NEET UG 2024 Aspirants! MCC Warns If You Fail To Join Allotted College In Stray Round

Kota: With the last date of registration for the stray vacancy round for admission to MBBS in medical colleges on the basis of NEET UG 2024 approaching, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has warned that the aspirants who fail to join the allotted seat and college, he or she shall be debarred for NEET UG 2025 and the fees shall be forfeited.

The counseling for admission to MBBS in medical colleges on the basis of NEET UG 2024 score card is being conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee and the State Medical Boards of the respective states.

The registration process of the stray vacancy round, which commenced on October 21, will continue till October 25. The seat allotment result will be declared on 29 October. The selected candidates will have to personally appear at the allotted colleges between 30 October to 5 November with original documents and college fees.

In a notice issued in this regard, the MCC warned, “If a candidate is allotted a seat in Stray Round, he has to join the allotted seat/college. If the candidate does not join the allotted seat, he/she shall be debarred from NEET examination for 01 next session Year along with forfeiture of fees”.