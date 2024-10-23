Attention NEET UG 2024 Aspirants! MCC Warns If You Fail To Join Allotted College In Stray Round

Kota: With the last date of registration for the stray vacancy round for admission to MBBS in medical colleges on the basis of NEET UG 2024 approaching, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has warned that the aspirants who fail to join the allotted seat and college, he or she shall be debarred for NEET UG 2025 and the fees shall be forfeited.
The counseling for admission to MBBS in medical colleges on the basis of NEET UG 2024 score card is being conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee and the State Medical Boards of the respective states.
The registration process of the stray vacancy round, which commenced on October 21, will continue till October 25. The seat allotment result will be declared on 29 October. The selected candidates will have to personally appear at the allotted colleges between 30 October to 5 November with original documents and college fees.
In a notice issued in this regard, the MCC warned, “If a candidate is allotted a seat in Stray Round, he has to join the allotted seat/college. If the candidate does not join the allotted seat, he/she shall be debarred from NEET examination for 01 next session Year along with forfeiture of fees”.
Education expert Dev Sharma termed the MCC's move as “historic”.
Bid to tackle repeaters: It is learnt that the number of repeater candidates appearing in medical entrance exam NEET-UG is high and there is no restriction on 'upper age limit' and 'number of attempts' in this entrance exam allowing candidates to appear in the exam without any cap.
A look at the issued guidelines
- Only those candidates who do not have any seat in All India Quota and State Quota will be able to participate in the stray vacancy round.
- Those who did not join the seats allotted through MCC in Round-3 are not eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round of UG Counseling 2024.
- Candidates of Round-3 UG Counseling who have not reported. They can participate in State Counseling.
- Candidates who have joined state quota seats through earlier rounds are not eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round of UG counselling 2024.
- The data of MCC stray vacancy round will be sent to the state counselling boards. In such a case, candidates who have been allotted MCC seats and have joined will be barred from taking admission in state counseling.
