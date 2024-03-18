NEET UG 2024: 25 Lakh Candidates Applied Online; Corrections Allowed Till March 20

Kota (Rajasthan) : The country's biggest medical entrance exam NEET UG 2024 is being organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. Applications for this examination were accepted till March 16. During this period, 25.60 lakh candidates have applied online. This is a record. Now the National Testing Agency is giving an opportunity to those candidates who have made mistakes in filling their online applications to correct them.

Career counseling expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute of Kota said that the candidates will be able to do online correction for three days from 18th to 20th March. In this, candidates have been given the freedom to change all the information filled in their form. They will not be able to change only the mobile number and email ID.

This is the first time that during this entrance examination, permission has been given to change all the information in the correction window. This facility will be available to the candidates till 11:50 pm on 20th March. Candidates will also have to pay a fee for correction of some identified errors like gender, category, sub category. This fee will also be non-refundable. For any kind of inquiry or information related to error correction, candidates can contact NTA on phone number 011 40759000 and email id, neet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates can make the following changes in online forms: