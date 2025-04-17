NEET UG 2024 'Fraud': Two Rajasthan MBBS Students Suspended For Appearing As Dummy Candidates

Jodhpur: Authorities at the Dr Sampurnanand Medical College in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have suspended two MBBS students for allegedly appearing as dummy candidates in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

According to official sources, MBBS students Harshit Mehla of 2022 batch and Bhagirathram Vishnoi of 2023 batch have been suspended by Principal BS Jodha till further orders after the CBI investigation established the involvement of the students in the NEET 2024 fraud.

The NEET 2024, which was held on May 5 last year courted controversy for certain discrepancies including the apparently impossible perfect score by several students, declaration of the exam on Lok Sabha election result day, well before the scheduled date and toppers reportedly from the same examination centre.

With regard to the suspension of two medical students at the Jodhpur medical college, Principal Dr. BS Jodha said that the CBI investigation has found that accused Bhagirathram Vishnoi had appeared in the exam as a dummy candidate in place of his brother Gopal Ram. Likewise, Harshit Mehla had appeared in the exam in place of Vineet Godara, Dr Jodha said.

The NEET UG 2024 saw the participation of estimated 24 lakh aspirants vying for various medical courses.

The prestigious exam was marred by controversy due to the discrepancies. Social media posts had claimed that in Rajasthan, students reported that the centre gave them the question paper with pre-marked answers then took it back. However, the NTA, which conducts the test, said that it conducted a retest of over a 100 candidates.