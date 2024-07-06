ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG 2024 Counselling Process Delayed

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

The counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 has been deferred till further notice, official sources said. The development comes after the Supreme Court refused to delay the NEET UG counselling scheduled to start on July 6.

The counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 has been deferred till further notice, official sources said. The development comes after the Supreme Court refused to delay the NEET UG counselling scheduled to start on July 6.
Students protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG exams (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The counselling process for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 which was expected to start on Saturday has been delayed. The counselling session was expected to start on July 6 even though the Medical Counselling Committee had not shared any detailed notification and schedule for it.

Sources said the process of issuing letters of permission to some medical colleges is still underway and new seats will be added. "The date of counselling will be announced once the exercise gets over to ensure seats of the new colleges can be taken up in the first round itself," an official source said.

They said the counselling may begin later this month. Amid the growing clamour for the cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 over alleged malpractices, the Centre and the National Testing Agency told the apex court on Friday that scrapping it without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality would be counterproductive as it could "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates.

The Supreme Court had last month refused to defer the counselling process of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination. It was hearing a petition seeking a direction to pause the process for two days.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses, and the Union education ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre has removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled as a preemptive step. Fresh dates for both have been announced.

New Delhi: The counselling process for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 which was expected to start on Saturday has been delayed. The counselling session was expected to start on July 6 even though the Medical Counselling Committee had not shared any detailed notification and schedule for it.

Sources said the process of issuing letters of permission to some medical colleges is still underway and new seats will be added. "The date of counselling will be announced once the exercise gets over to ensure seats of the new colleges can be taken up in the first round itself," an official source said.

They said the counselling may begin later this month. Amid the growing clamour for the cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 over alleged malpractices, the Centre and the National Testing Agency told the apex court on Friday that scrapping it without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality would be counterproductive as it could "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates.

The Supreme Court had last month refused to defer the counselling process of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination. It was hearing a petition seeking a direction to pause the process for two days.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses, and the Union education ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre has removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled as a preemptive step. Fresh dates for both have been announced.

TAGGED:

NEET UG PAPER LEAKNEET PAPER LEAK ROWNEET UG 2024 COUNSELLING PROCESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.