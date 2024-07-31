ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2024 Counselling To Begin From August 14; MCC Issues Notification For Divyang, CW Category

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET counselling 2024 for 15 per cent All India Quota seats from August 14. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the schedule for NEET UG counselling on its website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Tuesday, July 30, issued a notification for candidates under the Divyang (Physically Handicapped) and CW (Children and Widow Armed Force) category. Accordingly, the registration portal of these categories has been opened.

Career counseling expert of private coaching institute Parijat Mishra told that for the counseling of UG 2024 of CW category, online registration has to be done on the website of Faculty of Medical Science Delhi University. It will run from July 31 to August 4 2024.

Candidates will have to upload their necessary documents on the online portal. Similarly, PWD (Divyang) candidates will also have to go personally to the selected 16 notified medical institutes and get their PWD (Divyang) certificate. The certificates issued by the 16 notified medical institutes selected by MCC in UG 2024 counseling will be valid.

For this, the candidate will have to get his certificate made by taking an appointment at the nearest 16 notified institutes. The MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats; 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions.