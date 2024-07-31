NEET UG 2024 Counselling To Begin From August 14; MCC Issues Notification For Divyang, CW Category

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET counselling 2024 for 15 per cent All India Quota seats from August 14. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the schedule for NEET UG counselling on its website at mcc.nic.in.
MCC on Tuesday, July 30, issued a notification for candidates under the Divyang (Physically Handicapped) and CW (Children and Widow Armed Force) category. Accordingly, the registration portal of these categories has been opened.
Career counseling expert of private coaching institute Parijat Mishra told that for the counseling of UG 2024 of CW category, online registration has to be done on the website of Faculty of Medical Science Delhi University. It will run from July 31 to August 4 2024.
Candidates will have to upload their necessary documents on the online portal. Similarly, PWD (Divyang) candidates will also have to go personally to the selected 16 notified medical institutes and get their PWD (Divyang) certificate. The certificates issued by the 16 notified medical institutes selected by MCC in UG 2024 counseling will be valid.
For this, the candidate will have to get his certificate made by taking an appointment at the nearest 16 notified institutes. The MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats; 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions.
PWD category certificates will be made in the following institutes:
- Vardhman Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi.
- All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Mumbai.
- Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research Kolkata.
- Madras Medical College, Chennai.
- Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai.
- Goa Medical College, Goa.
- Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur.
- Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.
- Government Medical College, Agartala.
- Institute of Medical Science Banaras Hindu University Varanasi.
- Ali Yavar Jammu National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities Mumbai.
- AIIMS Nagpur.
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and RML Hospital, New Delhi.
- Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associates Hospital New Delhi.
- All India Institute of Speech and Hearing Mysore.
The revised category-wise cut-offs released by the NTA are as follows:
- General category: 720 - 162
- OBC: 161-127
- SC: 161-127
- ST: 161-127
The results of the May 7 NEET UG exam were announced ten days ahead of schedule, on June 4,. On July 20, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2024 city wise results while hiding the identity of the candidates. Candidates had to provide 180 answers to 200 questions covering Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
Every right response earned four marks, while every incorrect response resulted in a mark deduction. Zero was awarded for each question that remained unsolved. On July 23, the Supreme Court ruled that NEET 2024 would not be rescheduled and directed NTA to announce the updated results after reiterating the original Physics Q19 answer.
