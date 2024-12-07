ETV Bharat / bharat

135 Marks Enough For MBBS Seat: NEET UG 2024 Admissions Reveal Shocking Disparities

Kota: The statistics regarding recent medical college admissions following the NEET UG 2024 examination have unveiled significant disparities in the selection process, with candidates securing seats despite scoring remarkably low marks.

Out of 23,33,162 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 13,15,853 were declared qualified. While 17 exceptional students achieved a perfect score of 720, the admission process showed surprising flexibility in mark requirements with a candidate who scored just 135 marks securing a private medical seat.

Contrasting Admission Criteria

The counselling revealed stark differences across various categories. According to Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert from Kota in Rajasthan, a general category student needed 652 marks to secure a government medical seat. In comparison, reserved category candidates gained admission with lower scores. An OBC candidate obtained a seat with 652 marks at rank 25,212, while an SC category student was admitted with 549 marks at rank 1,39,193.