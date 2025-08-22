NEET-PG Topper 2025: Odisha's Dr Pooshan Mohapatra Who Chose Medicine Over Engineering To Serve People

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The number ‘1’ momentarily confused Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra when he checked his NEET-PG results with his mother by his side. Within seconds, confusion gave way to disbelief as both stood frozen, realising it was indeed his rank in the exam.

“It is slowly sinking in that I have topped the exam. I had never even thought I would be in the top 100, though I had prepared well and the exam had gone fine,” he says in a voice that remains remarkably composed. It was his elder sister’s influence, he admits, that nudged him towards medicine. “My sister was already in medical sciences, and I felt I too would be happier serving people as a doctor. That’s when everything changed,” recalls Dr. Mohapatra, who cleared NEET-UG in the first attempt for MBBS admission in 2019.

Four-and-a-half years into his MBBS course at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH), Cuttack, Dr. Mohapatra barely had three months to prepare for the PG exams. “After completing housemanship, I studied for NEET-PG and enrolled in an online coaching class. But it was mostly self-study that helped,” reveals the medico. He went on to secure 707 out of 800 marks in the exam.

The 23-year-old doctor now has ample choices as far as medical colleges are concerned, but he has decided to specialise in Medicine. “I would ideally look at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) at Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. But I have not made any decision so far,” he says, adding that he will also appear for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET), which qualifies doctors for AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.

Son of Jayakrushna Mohapatra and Rachita Mohapatra, both into the printing and publishing business, Dr. Mohapatra was never under pressure to choose medicine. His first ambition was to get into IITs for engineering. “But soon after my Class 12 exams, when I started preparing for JEE, I felt a calling towards medical sciences. Maybe because my elder sister was already in a medical college, and I knew this profession would allow me to serve people. So in a short span, I switched to medical entrances,” he says, expressing gratitude to his parents for supporting him in every choice. Finally, he got into SCB MCH Cuttack.

On being asked about medical education that takes at least seven years to complete specialisation, the doctor says post-graduate training is all about learning on the job. “We treat patients during our PG, and that becomes the best learning, alongside doctors who have years of experience. These two years lay the foundation of a successful medical career,” explains Dr. Mohapatra.

Born and brought up in Cuttack, Dr. Mohapatra completed his schooling from Stewart School and Class 12 from DAV School. He now looks forward to finishing his specialisation. Ask him about the challenges of being a doctor, and Dr. Pooshan does not hesitate. “For a successful doctor, it is important to be patient and a good communicator. When attendants come to us in emergencies, their state of mind is disturbed. We, as doctors, need to not only treat the patient but also communicate properly with their family,” says the doctor, who was felicitated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.