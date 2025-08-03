ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG Exam Conducted Across 301 Cities; Over 2,42,000 Candidates Appear

New Delhi: More than 2,42,000 candidates on Sunday appeared for the NEET-PG exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to various postgraduate medical courses. The exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of the number of candidates, which has been conducted in a single shift. The NBEMS had engaged more than 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals to ensure zero tolerance towards the use of unfair means cases.

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants rush towards the examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

The NBEMS had also written to the chief secretaries, DGPs of all the states to ensure adequate law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from the district administration and police in this regard. In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.