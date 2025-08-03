ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG Exam Conducted Across 301 Cities; Over 2,42,000 Candidates Appear

The NEET-PG exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

A National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirant takes blessings from her parent before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.
A National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirant takes blessings from her parent before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

New Delhi: More than 2,42,000 candidates on Sunday appeared for the NEET-PG exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to various postgraduate medical courses. The exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of the number of candidates, which has been conducted in a single shift. The NBEMS had engaged more than 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals to ensure zero tolerance towards the use of unfair means cases.

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants rush towards the examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.
National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants rush towards the examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

The NBEMS had also written to the chief secretaries, DGPs of all the states to ensure adequate law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from the district administration and police in this regard. In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parents and relatives of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants wait outside an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.
Parents and relatives of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirants wait outside an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

Around 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres, officials said. NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real-time manner, which was received from all the test centres. Senior faculty members, Dean/Director of Medical Colleges and NBEMS governing body members visited the exam centres as a flying squad.

A National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirant removes her earrings amid security checking before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.
A National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) aspirant removes her earrings amid security checking before entering an examination centre, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (PTI)

Mobile signals at all the test centres were blocked by installing an adequate number of mobile signal jammers. NEET-PG is held for admission to various postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS and PG diploma.

(With PTI Inputs)

