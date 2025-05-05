ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-PG 2025: SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Horizontal Reservation For Transgenders

The Supreme Court sought the Centre’s response to a plea demanding horizontal reservation for transgender persons in NEET-PG 2025.

Supreme Court. (Etv Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 5, 2025 at 11:02 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government and others on a plea seeking horizontal reservation for transgender persons in the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The bench agreed to examine the plea filed by three transgender persons who are doctors. Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the petitioners.

The petitioners have challenged the April 16 notice and information bulletin dated April 17 regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025.

The plea said that in its 2014 verdict, the top court had directed the Centre and the states to take steps to treat transgender persons as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.

The plea contended that the notification was issued in contravention of the directions in the 2014 judgment. The plea said that the notification has not outlined any scheme/policy of horizontal reservations for transgender persons.

"As a result of the impugned notice, the petitioners are left with a right without remedy, whereby there are now no reservations for transgender persons in educational institutions in post-graduate courses in medical education in institutes despite the binding declaration of the law by this court," said the plea, filed through advocate Paras Nath Singh.

The bench issued notices to the Centre, states, Union Territories and others, including the National Medical Commission, seeking their responses on the plea and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. The horizontal reservation is a type of reservation that is provided across all categories, namely the general category, as well as vertical reservation categories --Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

