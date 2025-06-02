NEET PG 2025 Postponed After Supreme Court Orders Single-Shift Exam

New Delhi: Following the directive from the Supreme Court, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday announced the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.
“This is a decision that follows the Supreme Court orders regarding the conduct of NEET PG in a single shift instead of two shifts,” an official told ETV Bharat.
In an official notification, the NBE has said, “Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P. No. 456/2025 (Aditi & Ors Versus National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors) has ordered that: “We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.”
Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift. On the deferment, the exam body declared “NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more test centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly.”
It was earlier reported that the doctors have been demanding clarity from the NBE regarding the examination date for NEET PG 20.
