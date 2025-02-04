ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET PG 2024: SC Seeks Response From Centre & NMC On Plea Seeking Fresh Counselling

New Delhi: In a major update, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the central government, the National Medical Commission (NMC), and others on a plea seeking a direction to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for fresh counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 of NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2024.

Hearing the submissions, a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran sought response from the Centre, NMC and others in connection with a plea seeking direction for re-counselling citing instances of seat blocking after delay in completion of Round 2 of state counselling in certain states.

The plea, drawn by advocate Tanvi Dubey, said petitioners were aggrieved by the clash in the counselling schedule for AIQ and state quota. The plea contended that Round 3 of AIQ counselling for NEET-PG started before the Round 2 of counselling concluded in certain states. The plea sought directions to the medical counselling committee to cancel the AIQ Round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling and conduct it afresh in view of the anomalies in the counselling process.

The plea mentioned that several state quota candidates, who were otherwise ineligible to register for AIQ Round 3, got a chance to register and block a seat in AIQ Round 3. Further, it stated that when the state Round 2 counselling opened, they had an option to choose between the best option and leave the AIQ seat if they were getting a better seat in the state round of counselling.