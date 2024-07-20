NEET PG 2024: Candidates Face Problems As Website Not Responding Properly

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 aspirants expressed frustration over the unresponsive website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Several students reported issues with logging into the site, which has been causing stress. One student explained, "Since Friday, when NBEMS opened the site for filling in choices for cities, some students have been experiencing issues with the option entry for selecting centres for the exam."

NEET-PG 2024 candidates have been struggling with an unresponsive NBEMS website while trying to fill in their preferred exam centres. Most candidates received passwords from NBEMS via SMS after creating new ones around 7 pm to 8 pm on Friday, following instructions. One candidate explained, "They asked us to create new passwords, but even after doing that, the website is not responding properly. This has been causing a lot of stress and anxiety as we try to secure our preferred exam centres." The candidates are eagerly awaiting a resolution to these technical issues to complete their applications smoothly.

Now students are not able to log in either with a new one or an old one. It's showing invalid credentials. "We tried other ways like changing password, forgot password none of them is working. Most of our fellow aspirants could submit their choices without any issue, but around 2,000 (still counting) of us were left behind with this problem," another aspirant said.

As per the information, the site can be accessed through the NBEMS website using the NEET PG 2024 applicant login credentials. "When contacted by the authority through the Help Desk they are giving vague answers leaving us in uncertainty," a student said.

"Also as per the previous notice, if we don’t opt for cities within the window of July 19 to 22, they will allot us a city of their choice randomly anywhere. The uncertainty about the exam centre and login issues is creating a lot of anxiety among us," he further stated.

