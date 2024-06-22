NEET Paper Leak: Tejashwi Yadav Urges Govt to Investigate Nexus Of Sanjeev Mukhiya

Bihar Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Patna : Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav once again targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre on the NEET exam paper leak case. He said that wherever BJP is in power, examination papers keep getting leaked.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the third phase of the teachers' exam was cancelled because the paper was leaked and the person responsible for this is still roaming around. He said that this person got bail and no action has been taken against these people.

Tejashwi Yadav said that the kingpin of these people is Sanjeev Mukhiya and the investigation agencies should investigate him. The RJD leader said, "I appeal to the government to investigate this. Sanjeev Mukhiya is the head of those people who have been arrested - Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. An investigation should be conducted, otherwise we will have to make public all the pictures and which leaders are involved in this."

On the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 passed by Parliament on 10 February, Tejashwi said that at first they were not even accepting that the exam paper has been leaked and an experienced leader like Dharmendra Pradhan did not even accept that the paper has been leaked. A law should be brought for that too, he said.

Targeting the Bihar government on the collapse of 30-feet bridge built on the Gandak river in Siwan, Tejashwi Yadav said that bridges are continuously collapsing, papers are continuously leaking and train accidents are continuously happening. "Tell me even one case in which action has been taken. Who is being caught?," he asked. Tejashwi targeted the ruling party and said that these people repeatedly abuse Tejashwi and Lalu ji.