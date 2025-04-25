ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Prime Accused Sanjeev Mukhiya Arrested In Patna

The prime accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case was arrested from the Danapur police station area on Thursday night.

NEET Paper Leak Prime Accused Sanjeev Mukhiya Arrested In Patna
NEET Paper Leak Prime Accused Sanjeev Mukhiya (ETV Bharat)
Patna: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) paper leak prime accused Sanjeev Mukhiya was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG), officials said on Friday. The arrest was confirmed by the Economic Offences Unit team.

Mukhiya was arrested on Thursday night in the Danapur police station area, said Naiyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General, Bihar Economic Offences Unit. He is being investigated and will be produced in a court, Khan added.

On April 9, Bihar Police declared a reward of Rs three lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sanjeev Mukhiya, a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Mukhiya, was absconding since 5 May 2024. Patna Police, along with the STF team, were searching for him.

On April 10, a letter was issued by the Home Department, in which a reward was announced against Mukhiya along with three other accused. The Home Department had said in the letter that whoever helps in his arrest by giving information will be given a reward.

Mukhiya aka Lutan Mukhiya is a native of Nagar Nausa in Nalanda. He is the main accused in the question paper leak case of the constable recruitment exam, the teacher recruitment exam, and the NEET exam. The constable recruitment exam was held in Bihar on October 1, 2023, and the teacher recruitment exam was held on March 15, 2024. The NEET- UG exam was conducted on May 5, 2024, at centres across the country.

