NEET Paper Leak Case Prime Accused Gets Bail As CBI Fails To File Chargesheet

Patna: The CBI Special Court in Bihar's Patna on Friday granted bail to Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the prime accused in the 2024 NEET Question Paper Leak case, after the probe agency failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days of arrest.

The court has ordered his release from judicial custody. During the hearing, Sanjeev Mukhiya's counsel argued that the CBI did not file a charge sheet even after the expiry of 90 days as prescribed by law. The court, after considering the facts and legal provisions, ordered his release.

Based on confidential information, a team from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested Sanjeev Mukhiya from an apartment in Patna’s Saguna Mor area on April 25. Following his arrest, the CBI took him into four-day custody and conducted an intensive interrogation regarding his role in a widespread paper leak scam.

The NEET (UG) exam, organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held nationwide on May 5, 2024. Widespread irregularities surfaced at numerous exam centres. Initial arrests related to the case in Patna were led by Amar Kumar, officer-in-charge of Shastri Nagar Police Station. Several suspects were detained from different parts of the city.

The case was registered at the Shastri Nagar police station. Given the gravity of the offence, the investigation was soon transferred to the EOU of the Bihar Police. Later, due to the magnitude and national significance of the leak, the Centre handed the case over to the CBI in July 2024. The CBI has arrested a total of 49 individuals in connection with the case.

Sanjeev Mukhiya is considered a key accused in the scam. According to the CBI, he and his associates are linked to the leaks of question papers in multiple competitive exams. Mukhiya had reportedly been absconding for an extended period to evade arrest.