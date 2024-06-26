NEET Paper 'Leak' Case: Maharashtra Mastermind Iranna Kongulwar Absconding

Latur: In an interesting development in the NEET paper 'leak' case, Iranna Mashnaji Kongulwar, a teacher posted in Umarga in Dharashiv district, believed to be the mastermind behind the paper leak case, has absconded with his wife, sources said on Wednesday.

Nanded's ATS had recently interrogated Kongulwar and later released him. Sources said that the alleged NEET paper 'leak' case has been missing ever since. Reports said the Kongulwar along with his wife, son, and two daughters fled on Saturday morning. It is learnt that one of Kongulwar's daughters failed in UG NEET thrice.

Kongalwar, who works as a teacher at an institute in Maharashtra's Nanded was named in a complaint filed by local police in connection with the alleged irregularities in the UG NEET 2024 on Monday on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. Besides Kongulwar, two others Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan are also named in the case.

It is learnt that Kongulwar would send the money received through Sanjay Jadhav and Jalil Pathan, to Delhi-based Gangadhar, the main facilitator in the paper leak case.

A team of Nanded ATS and Latur Police reached Delhi but after realizing that this racket was exposed, Gangadhar too disappeared from Delhi and it is understood from reliable sources that Gangadhar is continuously changing his hideout covering a distance of more than 300 km in the last 24 hours.

The investigation revealed that Gangadhar was sending the money received from Dharashiv's Kongulwar from Delhi to a person in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Following the inputs, a team of Latur Crime Branch reached Dehradun. An official said that a manhunt to nab Gangadhar is going on.

On Tuesday, the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) handed over all evidence related to the NEET exam paper leak case to the CBI while the Patna Civil Court asked the 13 arrested accused who had filed for bail and the main accused Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is absconding to seek bail from CBI Court.