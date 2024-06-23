NEET-UG 'Paper Leak' Updates: Out of 1563, 750 Candidates Skip Retest

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police stepped up its investigation into the NEET 'paper leak' by arresting five more suspects on Sunday, a day after their detention in Jharkhand's Deoghar, taking the total number of those apprehended to 18. The development comes on a day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5 on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into paper leak claims.
According to a statement by the EOU, the five arrested persons have been identified as Baldev Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Panku Kumar, Rajeev Kumar and Paramjeet Singh, all hailing from Nalanda.