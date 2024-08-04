ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Aspirant From Bihar Dies Under Suspicious Condition in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan): A student preparing for NEET-UG died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said on Sunday. The police shifted the body of the deceased, identified as Vishal Raj, to the MBS Hospital mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his family members here.

Jawahar Nagar Police Station Officer Hari Narayan Sharma said, “The deceased, a resident from Bihar’s Patna, was preparing for NEET from a private coaching institute while staying in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar. Vishal had reached his friend Karan Seth's hostel in Mahavir Nagar Pratham on Friday night where they had dinner.”

“However, when Vishal did not wake up the next morning, Karan informed his hostel operator and they took him in an unconscious state to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Sharma added.