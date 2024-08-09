Chopra Is Excellence Personified, He'll Continue to Inspire Future Generations: President, PM

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in the Paris Games was hailed as a feat which will inspire future generations to pursue excellence as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in lauding the superstar javelin thrower's achievements.

Tokyo Games champion Chopra on Thursday became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw in the ongoing edition in Paris.

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver," PM Modi wrote on X. "He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

President Murmu said the country would look forward to more medals from Chopra. "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a silver medal in the Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games.

"India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future." Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chimed in to congratulate the 26-year-old.

"What a moment for Bharat! A Silver Medal for @Neeraj_chopra1. He has won his 2nd consecutive Olympic medal! This incredible achievement is historic, no individual in independent Bharat has ever done it before in athletics," Mandaviya posted.

"Congratulations Neeraj, you've inspired a nation and shown the world what determination and excellence look like. We couldn't be prouder!" Thank you for making India shine on the global stage!" he added.

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics in the Paris Games, also lauded Chopra for his feat.

"ONWARDS AND UPWARDS! He has done it once again, this time in Paris. @Neeraj_chopra1 you are truly one in a million. Congratulations on yet another medal at the Olympics!!," Bhaker tweeted.

"Heart of GOLD gave us a Silver lining today . @Neeraj_chopra1 your hard work dedication perseverance and above all Humility is something all athletes need to emulate. ..Congratulations and best wishes for LA2028 .. I'll be cheering for you ..CHAMPION," Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang said.

Chopra clinched the silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45m on Thursday night at a packed Stade de France.

"Back-to-back Olympic medals for our star, Neeraj Chopra! India's first silver medal at the #Paris2024 Olympics, and what a way to achieve it! You might have fallen short of the gold, but your commitment and effort in the final were really inspiring!" BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir said, "The icon never returns without bringing joy to every Indian!#NeerajChopra."

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal at the Olympics. Your perseverance and passion continue to inspire the nation. You've shown once again that there are no limits to achieving dreams through hard work and dedication," India pacer Mohammed Shami wrote.

"Congratulations #NeerajChopra on winning the silver medal at the #ParisOlympics. Amazing effort to win two back-to-back olympic medals." former Indian batter VVS Laxman wrote.

"Your dedication, hard work, and passion have brought immense pride to our nation once again! Congratulations @Neeraj_Chopra1 on winning the silver in the javelin at the #Paris2024! Your journey inspires a billion, and we celebrate this incredible achievement with you! #JaiHind," Legendary Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth said.