Comatose Indian Student's Family Gets Emergency Visa, To See Her At US Hospital

Pune: The family of Neelam Tanaji Shinde from Umbraj in the Satara district of Maharashtra, pursuing her studies in the US who continues to be in critical condition after a road accident, was granted emergency visas for travelling to America, her father said on Friday.

"We have got the Visa, and we will be going (to the US) tomorrow. Both the Maharashtra and Central governments heard us, and we got the Visa... When CM Devendra Fadnavis came to know about the incident, he helped us get the Visa. Everyone, including Supriya Sule, helped us," said Tanaji Shinde, Neelam's father.

Neelam Shinde, a post-graduate medical student who has been in California for the last four years was on February 14 hit by a car on her return from an evening walk, when a car hit her. Seriously injured, she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Sacramento.

Her family learnt of the accident two days later, following which they applied for a visa to go visit their ailing daughter in the US. However, the interview slot they got was for next year. The family then made appeals to the media and politicians asking for help for an emergency visa.

Following the efforts of Supriya Sule MP, former minister Balasaheb Patil, and Atul Bhosale MLA, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) intervened, resulting in an expedited US visa appointment interview slot for the family.

Shinde's uncle, Sanjay Kadam, recounted how the family received the devastating news from her roommates. "The police admitted her to the hospital, and her roommates informed us on February 16. They told us that she had met with a huge accident," he said.

The family remains deeply concerned about her condition and is desperate to be by her side. "The hospital administration sought our permission for brain surgery. She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there," Kadam added. (with agency inputs).