ETV Bharat / bharat

Need To Shield Honest Govt Officials From Vexatious Complaints, Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that a policy paralysis may occur if honest government officials are not shielded from vexatious complaints; however, it stressed that no protection should be available for corrupt officers.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan. The bench was hearing submissions on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates prior approval to start an investigation against government officials in corruption cases. Advocate Prashant Bhushan presented the petitioner NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The bench queried Bhushan, Why is the petitioner NGO attacking the provision, and what is wrong with it? Bhushan argued that the provision mandating prior sanction for even investigation or inquiry would effectively cripple the probe of corruption offences.

The apex court emphasised the need to strike a balance to protect honest government servants, discharging their official functions, from frivolous complaints and to ensure that no protection is available for the corrupt officers.

The apex court noted that it is erroneous to say every officer was honest or every officer was dishonest, and emphasised that officials took decisions or made recommendations in the discharge of their official duty.

The bench said it is wrong to comment that every decision was 'tainted.' The bench observed that a policy paralysis may occur if honest public servants were made vulnerable because of vexatious complaints. "Ultimately, a balance has to be struck. Honest officers in the discharge of their duties must be protected from frivolous or vexatious complaints. Second, dishonest officers need not be protected," the bench said.

Bhushan argued that safeguards already exist for the protection of honest government officers and also referred to previous apex court verdicts which stressed on the need to make probe agencies independent.