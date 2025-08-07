'Need To Liberalise The Word 'Mother', Include Stepmother For Family Pension': SC To Centre, IAF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday favoured a liberal interpretation of the word 'mother' to include stepmothers for granting benefits under social welfare schemes, including family pension.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court was hearing a plea of a woman, who raised her stepson after his biological mother died. The woman is seeking a family pension.

The bench told the central government and the Indian Air Force that the definition of mother in regulations needed to be liberalised to include stepmother as well.

"We need to liberalise the word 'mother'. It should include the word of step-mother as well, especially when it comes to the grant of benefits under social welfare schemes, including family pension. Step-mother is de facto mother," the bench said.

The bench asked the counsel, representing the central government, if a month-old child’s mother passes away and the father remarries, would the stepmother be not considered as the actual mother. The counsel, citing regulations of Indian Air Force, contended that the definition of mother did not include step-mother.

"In law you may say her a step-mother, but she is actually de-facto mother as right from the first day, she devoted her life to the child," Justice Kant said. The bench said that the concerned authorities should consider adopting a flexible approach to include step-mother’s claim for pension or any beneficial claim.

In April, this year, the apex court had said mother is a very wide term, and asked, "Why should it not include stepmother?”, while agreeing to examine whether a stepmother can be considered for family pension under the Indian Air Force rules.

Justice Kant, questioning the Air Force rules, had said, “When surrogacy, so many things are happening in modern day societies….this is not the biological mother alone (who raises the child). Suppose, the baby is born and within a few days or months, the mother unfortunately passes because of some complications. The father gets married and there is stepmother”.

The counsel, representing IAF, had argued that the denial of family pension, to the woman upon the death of her airman stepson, was in accordance with the existing regulation. The bench asked how could IAF deny a family pension to a stepmother, who raised her stepson and later joined the armed forces. The counsel said there is an established criteria under the regulations, as to who all are eligible to claim the family pension.