‘Need To Consider Ground Realities, Can’t Ignore Pahalgam..,' SC On Restoration Of Statehood To J&K

New Delhi: While hearing pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Thursday said ground realities have to be taken into consideration and cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said, “You also have to take into consideration ground realities. You cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam…”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the bench, also comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, to take up the matter after eight weeks. The bench agreed to hear the matter after eight weeks.

During the hearing, Mehta said steps are being taken for the restoration of statehood to J&K, but peculiar situations are emerging from this part of our country. “There are several considerations that go into the decision-making process, and I do not think that at this stage. I do not know why this issue is being agitated, but have it after eight weeks and I will take instructions”, submitted Mehta.

A counsel said his prayer is for eight weeks. Mehta said this particular stage is not the correct stage to muddy the water. The bench asked Mehta to file the government’s response after hearing on the presidential reference by the constitution bench. A counsel pointed at the assurance given by the government before the apex court for granting statehood to J&K.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a petitioner, said unanimously, based on the submissions of the Union of India, your lordships were not drawn into answering that question, on which we had given submissions, and we are ready to argue on that issue because an assurance was given to the constitution bench. “Let the elections be held, and immediately thereafter, there will be restoration of statehood. It has been 21 months since that judgment. There was no movement towards it,... partly because I think, fairly trusted the Union, when they made the statement to this court that they will implement statehood”, said the lawyer.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy said she appears before the bench for a member of a legislative assembly who was heard in the main matter regarding Article 370. She said he argued, and his submissions were recorded, and the registrar is erroneous in rejecting my client’s application. A counsel said the former chief secretary, the interlocutor in Kashmir, “We were waiting for the assembly session to see if anything happens. We are also supporting this petition....”.

Sankaranarayanan suggested that the bench to list all the matters regarding the restoration of statehood to J&K together and there are series of judgments when a clarification is being sought and an executory aspect is being sought of a constitution bench, “my only plea is lordship may constitute such a bench, which will consider these and some timeline be fixed”.

He said we have asked for two months in our prayers in the petition. Mehta said: “We assured two things: the election will be held and thereafter the state rule. Elections were held. Lordships are aware of peculiar positions emerging from this part of our country”.

The apex court in December 2023, unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, even as it ordered that assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest".

Last year, a plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months. The application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist.

"It is submitted that the delay in the restoration of statehood would cause a serious reduction of democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a grave violation of the idea of federalism, which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India," the application said.

The plea contended that the assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls were conducted peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir without any incident of violence, disturbance, or any security concerns being reported.