Need to Change the Way Women Are Viewed, Says President Murmu

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there are "shortcomings" in societal views on women and underscored the need to reassess them, emphasising that the nation's progress cannot be fully realised without the socio-economic and educational development of women.

Speaking at centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, Murmu pointed out that women constitute half of India's population and added their active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward. "Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country's development cannot be achieved the way it should be," she said.

The President further said women are probably getting the push now but in future they will "walk, run and fly" and further contribute to the nation's development. "There is a shortcoming in the way women are viewed and understood. There is a need to change the way we look at women. It is our duty and responsibility to change it," she added.

"In future, we will probably not see what we are seeing now and what women are facing," the President said, comments coming in the backdrop of the massive outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata and sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur.

Notably, the President, on August 28, said it is time for India to wake up to the perversion of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as less powerful, less capable, less intelligent. At the legislative council event on Tuesday, the President hailed the contributions of Veermata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and social reformer Savitribai Phule, one of the pioneers in the area of women's education.

Murmu noted the Home Rule movement launched by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant during the First World War gave impetus to the self-rule demand. This (movement) led to the passage of the 1919 Act, which was implemented in 1921, and also led to the formation of a provisional legislature in the then Bombay Presidency, the President said.

It further came to be known as the Maharashtra state legislature after the Bombay Presidency ceased to exist and Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed in 1960, Murmu said. The legislature in Maharashtra, for the last 103 years, has given an outlet to the aspirations and expressions of the people, Murmu said noting Dr B R Ambedkar was also a member of the state legislature.

The Upper Chamber of the legislature is known as the House of the Elders. But young people are also elected to Rajya Sabha and legislative councils and help in the development of the nation, Murmu added.