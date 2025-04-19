'Need to Bust BJP’s Lies': Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik Calls 2000–2024 A Golden Era In Odisha's Development

Bhubaneswar: Former chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik didn't mince his words when he targeted the BJP government in Odisha and said it's 'high time we expose the ruling party and give befitting reply to the lies being spread by them'.

Patnaik was addressing an event after being re-elected the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for ninth time in a row. Being the lone candidate for the post, Patnaik was unanimously elected as the BJD chief during the party's State Council meet at BJD's official headquarters Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to the people and party workers for giving him the opportunity to serve the state and the party for so long, the former CM said, "With the blessings of the people of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal got the opportunity to serve the state from 2000 to 2024. This period was the golden era of Odisha's development. Odisha became an example for other states for its pioneering role in various fields."

He stated firmly, "No one should underestimate the organisational strength of the BJD. The spirit and enthusiasm of our hardworking brothers and sisters is very high. They are the real assets of our party. Our policies and ideals are our strength. Irrespective of whether the party is in power or not, BJD has always served the people of Odisha and will continue to do so."

"Empowerment of the people of Odisha is our resolve. Our vision is to empower women, farmers, youth, workers and tribals. BJD has always been and will always be united with the interests and pride of Odisha. Our fight for the rights of Odisha will continue. Odisha's pride and the interests of Odia are paramount for us. Biju Janata Dal has always been and will always be strong in its ideology," the BJD supremo said, affirming his party's ideological stance.

BJD Will Give Befitting Response To BJP's Lies

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Patnaik said, "In the last elections, we lost by a small margin, but we got more votes. This is because we could not give a proper answer to their lies. We have to reach out to the people, especially by being active on social media, and give a strong answer. We have to strengthen our presence on social media."

"Even now, spreading lies against BJD is their (BJP's) main strategy. I have full faith in my brothers and sisters, the workers of BJD. They are the ones who will give a befitting reply to the lies. They will convey the message of our services before people of every village and city across Odisha," Patnaik said.

Taking over as the party president for ninth consecutive term, Patnaik said, "On this occasion, I pay my deepest tributes to our beloved leader Biju Patnaik. Biju Babu's ideals have always guided us. I thank all of you for giving me another opportunity to serve the party as the President of Biju Janata Dal. I am always indebted to you for your love. I also congratulate our elected district presidents, state executive members and other senior leaders."

