'Need Some Finality…': SC To Hear On Sep 26 Vodafone Plea For Quashing Additional AGR Demand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said "there has to be some finality to the proceedings", while agreeing to hear on September 26 a plea of telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd seeking quashing of the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period until 2016-17. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented the telecom firm, and solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the Centre. Mehta said that the parties wanted to find a solution, as the circumstances have changed now, and sought an adjournment. Mehta contended that the government and the company were trying to find a resolution and pointed out that the government had bought 50 per cent shares of Vodafone.

The bench said it can schedule the matter for hearing on next Friday, and added, "The last order passed by the other bench....we have seen that order". The counsel informed that the facts and circumstances have now changed since the dismissal of the earlier matter. "There has to be some finality to the proceedings," said the CJI.

Rohatgi submitted that what has prompted him to come today has nothing to do with the old case. The CJI reiterated that there has to be some finality to the proceedings. Mehta and Rohatgi submitted that they will be able to convince the court and requested for adjournment till next week.