Need Politics That's Not About Glitz Of Events But Connected With Reality Of Everyday Life: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited the drop in the sales of two-wheelers and cars as well as the fall in the mobile market to attack the government and said the country needs politics that is not about the glitz of events but connected with the reality of everyday life. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asserted that the country needs an economy that works for every Indian, not just for a select few capitalists.

"The statistics tell the truth. In the last year, two-wheeler sales have fallen by 17 per cent and car sales by 8.6 per cent. The mobile market has fallen by 7 per cent. On the other hand, both expenses and debt are constantly increasing: house rent, domestic inflation, education expenses, almost everything is becoming expensive," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

These are not just figures, but the reality of the economic pressure under which every common Indian is suffering, he said. "We need politics that is not about the glitz of events, but connected with the reality of everyday life - that asks the right questions, understands the situation and responds responsibly. We need an economy that works for every Indian, not just for a select few capitalists," Gandhi said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, alleging that issues like rising prices, decreasing private investment, and stagnating wages are hurting common people.