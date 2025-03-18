'Need Clear Answers, Who Are The Parties To Whom The Contract Is Awarded': SC On Allegations Against Arunachal CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it must have a clear answer, who are the parties to whom the contract is awarded and what is the process while taking a serious view of the allegation that various contracts of the public works in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan. The bench was hearing a plea seeking a probe by the CBI or a special investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner Save Mon Region Federation.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Union Ministry of Finance and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to file a report in connection with the allegations. “We want the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affairs report. The CAG report is neither here nor there. We must have a clear-cut answer and who are the parties to whom the contract is awarded and what is the process....," said the bench.

The bench made it clear that both the ministries must come out clear and also called for a similar report from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The bench sought a detailed affidavit from the state government furnishing details of parties to whom contract was awarded and with reference to the contract mentioned in the plea. Bhushan emphasised that the state of affairs is shocking and the state is being run like a private limited company. Bhushan alleged that all contracts were being awarded to his wife's company, his cousin's company etc.

The counsel, representing the Arunachal Pradesh government, called the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) an abuse of process of law. The state’s counsel said the plea is politically motivated and emphasised that the petitioner is a small bunch of people who don't want development in the state. However, the bench told Attorney General R Venkataramani that a response is required to be filed in the matter by the Union ministries

The bench has scheduled the matter for a hearing on July 21.