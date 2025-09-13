Need Better Coordination Within NDA Before Bihar Polls: BJP President JP Nadda
Nadda met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence to discuss various poll related issues.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday stressed the need for better coordination within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He instructed his party's leaders to reach out to sections of the society which have not been penetrated by the BJP.
Nadda also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence to discuss various poll related issues, including seat-sharing, which would be taken up more extensively in Delhi in the coming days.
The BJP national president chaired a closed-door meeting of the state core committee in Patna in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and around 50 senior leaders of the Bihar unit were present. It came amid reports of factionalism and in-fighting in the party unit, which was previously discussed by Union home minister Amit Shah at a meeting with Bihar BJP leaders in Delhi.
The meeting’s venue was shifted from the party headquarters to the state government’s guesthouse near chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence due to an aggressive protest by contractual employees of the revenue and land reforms department, as well as, security concerns.
The protestors demanded status of ‘government employees’ and vowed to keep up the agitation till it was met. BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi is the revenue and land reforms minister.
Nadda discussed election strategy with other leaders on the occasion and asked them to fully activate party workers in the field, especially the rural areas across the state, and ensure that they take the policies of the NDA government in Bihar and at the Centre to the people.
“The focus of the meeting was on better communication and coordination between the BJP and other constituents of the NDA in view of the coming Assembly polls. We discussed how to make it sharper and how the leaders of the alliance go to the people in a united manner,” Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters.
“Nadda asked all the BJP leaders and workers to take the work done by the state and Central government to the people. He also reviewed the progress of BJP workers’ conferences that are being held in all Assembly constituencies. As far as seat-sharing in NDA is concerned, our central leaders will take it up,” Jaiswal added.
BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who was present at the meeting, said that Nadda’s meeting increased the enthusiasm and confidence of the party leaders.
“Our party president has asked all the leaders to march ahead in a united manner and contest the polls. We all will fan out together and win more than 200 seats in the elections,” Hussain added.
Bihar BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel, who was present at the meeting, revealed that the party president gave “tips and directions” on how to win the coming polls.
“Nadda ji asked all the senior leaders to go to the grassroots and establish better connections with the booth-level workers of the party. He has also asked them to find out ways to reach out to those sections of the society among which the BJP is not present,” Patel added.
Nadda left for Delhi in the evening. Earlier in the day he had addressed a meeting organised by the social media cell of the party. BJP’s information and technology department in-charge Amit Malviya and several other leaders were also present on the occasion.
The BJP national president also travelled to Mastichak village in Saran district to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a 1000-bed Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital.
Also Read
Repeated Insults To PM's Mother Expose Congress's Filthy Mind, Bihar Will Give Befitting Reply: Nadda