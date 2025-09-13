ETV Bharat / bharat

Need Better Coordination Within NDA Before Bihar Polls: BJP President JP Nadda

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday stressed the need for better coordination within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He instructed his party's leaders to reach out to sections of the society which have not been penetrated by the BJP.

Nadda also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence to discuss various poll related issues, including seat-sharing, which would be taken up more extensively in Delhi in the coming days.

The BJP national president chaired a closed-door meeting of the state core committee in Patna in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and around 50 senior leaders of the Bihar unit were present. It came amid reports of factionalism and in-fighting in the party unit, which was previously discussed by Union home minister Amit Shah at a meeting with Bihar BJP leaders in Delhi.

The meeting’s venue was shifted from the party headquarters to the state government’s guesthouse near chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence due to an aggressive protest by contractual employees of the revenue and land reforms department, as well as, security concerns.

The protestors demanded status of ‘government employees’ and vowed to keep up the agitation till it was met. BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi is the revenue and land reforms minister.

Nadda discussed election strategy with other leaders on the occasion and asked them to fully activate party workers in the field, especially the rural areas across the state, and ensure that they take the policies of the NDA government in Bihar and at the Centre to the people.

“The focus of the meeting was on better communication and coordination between the BJP and other constituents of the NDA in view of the coming Assembly polls. We discussed how to make it sharper and how the leaders of the alliance go to the people in a united manner,” Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters.